The Best Sports Manga of All Time Could Soon Be Easier to Read Than Ever (But There’s a Catch)

Despite not only being the most popular sports manga of all time but also one of the best-selling manga ever, Slam Dunk has surprisingly never been made digital, but this has changed. There are a lot of benefits to the series being made more accessible officially, and it is high time the genre-defining and one of the most influential works is made more available. Furthermore, this opens up the possibility that other works from the creator, hopefully, get the same treatment in the future, including his magnum opus samurai tale of a Japanese legend.

As confirmed by Livedoor and the writer and illustrator of the manga, Takehiko Inoue, Slam Dunk will be made available on digital starting June 2nd. However, this is only for Japanese readers, and will only be available officially through Shueisha’s reading platforms. Although there is no news of the manga being made available digitally for international readers, the possibility definitely exists. This is Takehiko Inoue’s second manga that can now be read digitally, as his wheelchair basketball manga REAL was announced to go digital in 2019.

Slam Dunk Is Finally Coming To Digital

Takehiko Inoue has also released a new illustration that accompanies this announcement. He discussed how reading the manga digitally accompanies his style of drawing and making the manuscript, as well as the double spread panels being more attractive due to the lack of the binding in the middle that obstructs some of the pages. Coming off the highly successful Slam Dunk‘s recent movie, The First Slam Dunk, this recent announcement is overdue and has been met with excitement and buzz from the two generations the series has inspired and influenced.

Slam Dunk follows Hanamichi Sakuragi, a former delinquent known for his hot temper and frequent rejections by girls—fifty times, to be exact. When he meets Haruko Akagi, who sees potential in him and isn’t intimidated by his tough exterior, he’s smitten. She encourages him to join the Shohoku High basketball team, recognizing his athletic ability. Initially reluctant due to a lack of experience and a grudge against basketball, Hanamichi eventually joins to impress Haruko. Alongside rivals and teammates like Kaede Rukawa, Hisashi Mitsui, and Ryota Miyagi, Hanamichi helps turn Shohoku from underdogs into national championship contenders.

Slam Dunk is, without a doubt, one of the most artistically excellent and vibrant manga ever, and the digital reading experience will definitely allow fans to appreciate the art even more, even though reading it physically is great as well. Furthermore, this might even lead to the epic Vagabond to come to digital as well. Between all of Inoue’s manga receiving a reprint from Viz, Vagabond Definitive Edition being released, and REAL‘s publishing schedule becoming more consistent, fans of the legendary mangaka have definitely been treated to back-to-back amazing news for the past year and a half.