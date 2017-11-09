The Internet Is Getting Emotional Over One Piece’s 20th Anniversary

Today, One Piece fans from around the world are coming together to celebrate all things pirate. It was twenty years ago today that Weekly Shonen Jump began serializing Eiichiro Oda's iconic series, and his Straw Hat Pirates are still sailing the seas today. So, naturally, fans have a lot of emotions about the franchise's milestone.

Created in July 1997, One Piece has collected a staggering number of manga chapters and anime episodes. The long-running series has over 800 chapters to its name, and One Piece continues to roll out new stories under Oda's watch. As for its anime, One Piece is still being produced under Toei Animation, and the show has one lengthy history as well. The anime has 800 episodes under its belt, leaving One Piece to collect a total of 19 seasons.

One Piece has become a cultural pillar for Japanese anime fans, and the series' ever-growing reach makes it a shonen staple. The franchise follows a young boy named Monkey D. Luffy as the eccentric boy chases his dream of being his world's Pirate King. Luffy, along with his steadfast Straw Hat crew, have spent decades getting into swashbuckling skirmishes. So, today, the gang gets to enjoy a deserved celebration.

