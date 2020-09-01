The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Will Simulpublish New Story in the U.S.

The creative team behind The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya will be teaming up for their first new story for the series in nine years, and Yen Press has announced that this new story will be simultaneously published in the United States alongside its debut in Japan. This new story, officially titled The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, will feature the return of series author Nagaru Tanigawa and illustrator Noizi Ito to the franchise for the first time in a long while and now fans outside of Japan won't have to wait that much after its initial release.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya will be hitting shelves in Japan on November 25th, and Yen Press will be dropping it digitally on the same day for fans in the United States featuring translation from Andrew Cunningham. The new novel in the series will be made available in a physical release as well later down the line, but Yen Press has not given an exact date just yet.

Along with the announcement of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, Yen Press also revealed (via press release) that the original novels in The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya will be receiving new printings to rebrand the novels under Yen Press' Yen On light novel imprints. More information such as the nature of the reprints and release dates will be revealed at a later date.

The Haruhi Suzumiya novels began their release back in 2003, and have since spawned eleven more (with a twelfth on the way) along with multiple anime projects, films, video games, and more as the franchise continues to be one of the most influential science fiction/slice of life franchises of all time.

