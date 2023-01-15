The Owl House is getting ready to return for the next major entry in the third and final season, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next special with its very first trailer! The Owl House's first two seasons went on to be an incredible success with fans, but the series notably had a lot of trouble behind the scenes as its runs had been cut short. This was unfortunately the case for the third season of the series that was confirmed not only to run for its shortest stint yet at three episodes, but will also be its last.

The first special episode of The Owl House's third and final season, "Thanks to Them," made its premiere with the Disney Channel last Fall and thus fans have been waiting patiently to see the next episode. Now their chance is finally here as Episode 2, "For the Future," will be making its premiere in just a few more days from the time of this writing. You can check out the trailer for The Owl House's next phase of Season 3 below:

How to Watch The Owl House Season 3

The Owl House's next episode, "For the Future," will be making its premiere on the Disney Channel on Saturday, January 21st at 9:00PM EST and then followed by a free streaming debut on Disney Channel's official YouTube channel shortly after. As for what is coming next in the series finale, The Owl House has unfortunately yet to reveal when fans can expect to see the third and final episode of the season.

But if you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the series, and the first episode of Season 3, you can now find The Owl House streaming with Disney+. They tease the series as such, "Luz, a self-assured teenage human girl, accidentally stumbles upon a portal to a magical new world where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and an adorably tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda's apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting."

What are you hoping to see before The Owl House comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!