The Owl House: Luz and Amity Are Girlfriends and the Internet's Loving It
In case you somehow missed it, The Owl House Season 2 is currently airing over on the Disney Channel, and while the animated series had previously intimated that former antagonist Amity Blight and protagonist Luz Noceda might in fact have feelings for each other, the latest episode from this past weekend -- "Knock, Knock, Knockin' on Hooty's Door" -- put any and all hints or teases behind the series. In the episode, Amity and Luz ultimately became girlfriends, and the internet is loving it.
The episode isn't just about that, of course. More broadly, it sees the lovable worm/demon/adorable nightmare Hooty attempting to help out the other residents. King, Eda, and Luz all have their own problems they are trying to tackle, and while Hooty absolutely makes a mess of things in the process, he does actually end up helping all three of them by the conclusion of the episode. King figures out he has a special power, Eda makes progress on her curse, and Luz and Amity become an item, officially.
You can check out a clip from the episode showcasing Luz and Amity's awkward agreement to go out below:
Luz + Amity = 🥰🥰🥰 Is this the most magical moment of #TheOwlHouse yet? 🦉 #WatchOnDisneyChannel pic.twitter.com/vSXj74b7EI— Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) August 3, 2021
As for The Owl House itself, the show continues to air new episodes on Disney Channel on Saturdays. The next two episodes are set to be "Eclipse Lake" on August 7th and "Yesterday's Lie" on August 14. As noted above, the show has already been renewed for Season 3 though it will consist of three 44-minute specials rather than a traditional order. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Owl House right here.
Have you been keeping up with The Owl House as it releases? What do you think of the latest episodes? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about things animation! And keep reading to see what folks had to say about Lumity officially becoming canon!
outfits by our lord and savior dana pic.twitter.com/P9k8acrexc— krugboy (@pedrokrugerart) August 4, 2021
I just wanna point out how good the body language is. The nervous shuffling, fidgety hand movements and expressions are perfect. 💕 https://t.co/i10dsNyJSR— (super) TULER 🌸🐾 (@TairuPANdA) August 4, 2021
#TOHSPOILERS #TheOwlHouse #lumity— lexi ✨ (@spacedlexi) July 31, 2021
theyre officially dating now LETS GOOOOO 💕💜💖 pic.twitter.com/ovKxPn4Vbr
// TOH SPOILERS
HELLO?! POSTIN THE ACTUAL REP ON MAIN? 👁👁 (AS YOU SHOULD) https://t.co/4bif7WzNEQ— 🦴 Angelo | Looking for Work 🦴 (@AngeloFalls) August 3, 2021
Retweeting this for like the 3rd time because DAMN I wish I had cartoons like this when I was a kid! 12 year old me would have loved seen a character who wanted to court girls and guys, maybe then I wouldn't have felt the need to stay in the closet so long and date BFs publicly. https://t.co/tBRUK5VoJv— Daz James 🏳️🌈: NHS Anaesthetic ODP & Nerd DM (@FoxCrewe) August 3, 2021
cool now extend season 3 https://t.co/Us1u1fkzO7— hyperfixZAYtion station. TOH SPOILERS (@zayaway) August 3, 2021
screenshot redraw 💜 #theowlhouse #lumity i love how this turned out :] pic.twitter.com/mLinkns5yc— Izzy 🐉 TOH SPOILERS (@izzerdraws) August 3, 2021
Thank you The Owl House for the most adorable confession I saw in my life. pic.twitter.com/HBpSVvusd8— OmyChan (@OmyChan2) July 31, 2021
TOH SPOILERS////
///
Congratulations to The owl house for making the first 14 year old teenagers confession that feels like a 14 year old teenagers confession.
The awkwardness but desire felt so real in this episode, I seriously saw flashbacks of my high school years. pic.twitter.com/9iWnuyjjBj— LatinComrade (@Aweirdlatina) July 31, 2021
if i had a nickel for every time disney didn‘t do their job right about promoting lumity i‘d have two nickels, which isn‘t a lot but it‘s weird that it happened twice pic.twitter.com/UY0s7fPIDc— mar (@amitysluz) August 3, 2021