In case you somehow missed it, The Owl House Season 2 is currently airing over on the Disney Channel, and while the animated series had previously intimated that former antagonist Amity Blight and protagonist Luz Noceda might in fact have feelings for each other, the latest episode from this past weekend -- "Knock, Knock, Knockin' on Hooty's Door" -- put any and all hints or teases behind the series. In the episode, Amity and Luz ultimately became girlfriends, and the internet is loving it.

The episode isn't just about that, of course. More broadly, it sees the lovable worm/demon/adorable nightmare Hooty attempting to help out the other residents. King, Eda, and Luz all have their own problems they are trying to tackle, and while Hooty absolutely makes a mess of things in the process, he does actually end up helping all three of them by the conclusion of the episode. King figures out he has a special power, Eda makes progress on her curse, and Luz and Amity become an item, officially.

You can check out a clip from the episode showcasing Luz and Amity's awkward agreement to go out below:

As for The Owl House itself, the show continues to air new episodes on Disney Channel on Saturdays. The next two episodes are set to be "Eclipse Lake" on August 7th and "Yesterday's Lie" on August 14. As noted above, the show has already been renewed for Season 3 though it will consist of three 44-minute specials rather than a traditional order. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Owl House right here.

