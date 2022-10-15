The Owl House Season 3 Hype Builds Ahead of Premiere

The Owl House Season 3 is coming later tonight on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Fans are thrilled to see what's next for Luz Noceda and her friends as they have some adventures in the human realm. The conclusion to Season 2 saw the group have to leave the Boiling Isles after the confrontation with Emperor Belos and The Collector. But, the kids will have to get home at some point. Disney made the decision to cut the third season into three specials instead. With the wait for these specials gaining steam with each passing week, the fanbase has worked themselves into a fervor this weekend. "Thanks To Them" is poised to reset the status quo heading into the endgame of Dana Terrace's big story. Hopefully, no one passes out from the anticipation.

Terrace gave their thoughts about why Disney planned to end the show. "At the end of the day, there are a few business people who oversee what fits into the Disney brand and one day one of those guys decided TOH didn't fit that 'brand'. The story is serialized (BARELY compared to any average anime lmao), our audience skews older, and that just didn't fit this one guy's tastes," they said. "That's it! Ain't that wild? Really grinds my guts, boils my brain, kicks my shins, all the things. It sucks but it is what it is....In any case, there are still a lot of awesome TOH episodes left to come out, and all the support IS seen and appreciated. Not only does it support the crew but it encourages studios to take bigger risks on shows coming down the pipeline. And, who knows? Maybe there's a future for the Owl House world if (Disney Television) has different people in charge."

The Owl House Season 3 begins at 9pm PT on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

