The Prince of Tennis Releases Character Posters for New CG Movie
The Prince of Tennis has released character posters for its new 3DCG animated movie! Following an anime comeback exploring some of the series' best matches in the past couple of years, Takeshi Konomi's original manga series will be coming back with a brand new revival film, Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis. Originally announced for a release Spring 2020 in Japan before being delayed to its new release in Fall 2021, the film was surprisingly confirmed to be a 3DCG animated feature -- a first for the franchise. Now we have gotten a closer peek at the characters' updated looks.
Ryoma! Rebirth Movie The Prince of Tennis is currently scheduled for a release September 21st in Japan, and will feature original creator Konomi as executive producer as the new film fills in the gap between The Prince of Tennis and the New Prince of Tennis sequel. The film's official Twitter account confirmed returning cast additions from the anime along with sharing closer looks at each of the character's makeovers, and you can find them below. First is a closer look at Ryoma Echizen (as Junko Minagawa returns to voice the hero).
／
キャラクター3DCG画像解禁❗️
🎾#越前リョーマ🎾
＼
「#テニスの王子様」と「#新テニスの王子様」を繋ぐ、空白の3ヶ月を描いた『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』。— 『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』公式 (@ryoma3dtenipuri) February 3, 2021
服装やラケットは、「テニスの王子様」最終巻最終ページを細部まで完全再現しています✨#映画リョーマ pic.twitter.com/CxifAEw4xL
Next is Nanjiro Echizen (with a returning Takashi Matsuyama as the voice):
／
キャラクター3DCG画像解禁❗️
🎾#越前南次郎🎾
＼
解禁されたのは現在の姿ではなく、「サムライ南次郎」として世界で名を馳せていた現役時代の姿💡#映画リョーマ pic.twitter.com/vRrR80PNNq— 『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』公式 (@ryoma3dtenipuri) February 3, 2021
Third is Kunimitsu Tezuko (with a returning Ryotaro Okiayu):
／
キャラクター3DCG画像解禁❗️
🎾#手塚国光🎾
＼
青学ジャージに身を包み、ラケットを構える“手塚部長”の凛々しい姿！#映画リョーマ pic.twitter.com/AO562Pc3Pn— 『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』公式 (@ryoma3dtenipuri) February 3, 2021
Fourth is Keigo Atobe (with a returning Junichi Suwabe):
／
キャラクター3DCG画像解禁❗️
🎾#跡部景吾🎾
＼
3DCGでも“キング”の風格！泣きボクロにも注目です👀#映画リョーマ pic.twitter.com/NtpewE68we— 『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』公式 (@ryoma3dtenipuri) February 3, 2021
And finally, Mikako Takahashi returns as Sakuno Ryuzaki:
／
キャラクター3DCG画像解禁❗️
🎾#竜崎桜乃🎾
＼
スカートや髪のなびきまで伝わるような元気いっぱいな姿の表現は3DCGならでは✨#映画リョーマ pic.twitter.com/medBa8pXl7— 『リョーマ！新生劇場版テニスの王子様』公式 (@ryoma3dtenipuri) February 3, 2021
What do you think of The Prince of Tennis' 3DCG makeover? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!