The Promised Neverland Is Joining Netflix Next Month

The Promised Neverland is one of the biggest anime series to come from Japan as of late, and fans are ready to see more of it. The first season riled fans up in a big way as they followed Emma on a journey to free her friends from their secretive orphanage. Now, it is about to become easier than ever to watch The Promised Neverland as Netflix will begin streaming it soon.

The announcement came just recently as the streaming giant informed fans about the addition. The Promised Neverland will begin airing on Netflix starting September 1st in the US, Latin America, and Canada.

You can check out Netflix's promo for The Promised Neverland below. The clip shows off Isabella as well as the rest of the orphans. Emma is shown in full profile, but she is joined by other favorites like Norman and Ray.

The orphans of Grace Field House lead idyllic lives, until it all comes crashing down. The first season of horror fantasy hit The Promised Neverland arrives on Netflix in the US, Canada, and Latin America September 1st. pic.twitter.com/IPx7mVmcu3 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

If you want to know more about The Promised Neverland, you can check out the story through Viz Media. The publisher licenses the manga in the United States, and all of season one is currently available on Crunchyroll. You can find the story's official synopsis below:

"Emma, Norman, and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes, and the perfect environment to learn. One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing."

Will you be binging The Promised Neverland on Netflix once it drops...?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.