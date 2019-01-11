Watch ‘The Promised Neverland’s First Opening, Ending Themes Here

The Promised Neverland kicked-off the 2019 anime year is a pretty surprising way as one of the major new titles in Weekly Shonen Jump begins setting itself up as a major anime player.

The packaging for the series is just as effective as the opening and ending themes are as strong as the first episode’s content. The opening theme, “Touch off” as performed by UVERworld, can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “Zettai Zetsumei” as performed by Co shu Nie, can be seen in the episode below.

The Promised Neverland‘s first episode revealed the major twist of the series, something fans of the original manga have been keeping silent to see a whole new array of fans react to the stunning twist. But now that everything is out there, fans are anxiously awaiting to see what comes from the anime next.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music.

The voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Conny.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”