‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Announces Special Preview Screening

The Promised Neverland has quickly become one of the most popular series in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and now it’s going to nab even more fans with its upcoming anime adaptation.

While not officially premiering in Japan until next January, the anime will get a special advance screening at this year’s Jump Anime Festa.

The series previously teased that new information would be revealed during Jump Festa in Japan this December, and now a part of that major break is a special premiere for the series. Fans are eager to see reactions from the premiere, too, as the anime is one of the most anticipated of the Winter 2019 anime season.

Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music. The series is currently scheduled for a release in January 2019, and will reportedly adapt the manga until the end of the “Escape” arc (which is around Chapter 37 of the series).

The voice cast for the main trio of characters of Emma, Norman, and Ray have been revealed, but the majority of the extended cast is still unconfirmed as of this writing. Sumire Morohoshi will be portraying the lead Emma, Mariya Ise will portray Ray, and Maaya Uchida will be the voice of Norman.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. With eight volumes of the series currently available in Japan, Shueisha has made sure this series has gotten all the support it needs as it quickly takes the magazine by storm.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”