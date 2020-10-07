The Promised Neverland Creators Reveal Their Hellish Work Schedule

✖

The Promised Neverland is looking to return for its second season next year, continuing the story of Emma, Ray, and Norman as they attempt to navigate a horrific world that is run by monsters looking to eat the children in their orphanage, and with the manga having completed their story, the creators have revealed how hellish their work schedules truly were. Kaiu Shirai & Posuka Demizu created the successful world that is set to be released as an upcoming live action movie later this year in Japan, as well as a live action television series to be released on Amazon!

The spooky series originally premiered as a manga in 2016, taking readers into a world wherein humanity had been dominated by monsters, with orphanages set up in order to raise children for the slaughter as if they were cattle. The first season of the anime, and initial arc of the manga which it used as its basis, followed a trio of children discovering the horrifying secret of their world and in doing so, setting up a terrifying cat and mouse game that relied on psychological battles versus physical ones. With the series finding new found popularity in 2019's anime series created by Clover Works studio, it's clear that fans are highly anticipating the second season that is dropping next year.

The Promised Neverland creators had an interview with the publication known as Weekly Shupure, breaking down just how much work they had put into the manga series following its initial arrival in 2016, showing just how much work had to go into the creation of the series:

"Did you have days off during serialization?"

Shirai: "For me, almost none. It was 4 years of worrying to make it a little better." Damn. No wonder he rushed the last part. He must have felt exhausted. — 14th Neah 🦉S2 TPN January! (@14thNeah) October 5, 2020

With The Promised Neverland's manga having come to a close, the creators in Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu have definitely earned some respite considering how hard they worked over the course of the story's four year span, but fans will have plenty of new ways to enjoy the scary series in the future!

