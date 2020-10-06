The Promised Neverland Creators Thank Fans Following Final Volume Release

✖

The Promised Neverland came to an end earlier this year, and the creators behind the series offered one final message of thanks for the fans following the release of the series' 20th and final volume. Volume 20 of the series has officially released in Japan, and that means that the manga run of the series has officially come to an end through its volume releases as well. Although the creators were flooded with praise by fans following the end of the series, now the tables have turned and series writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu were able to thank the fans.

Series writer Kaiu Shirai left the following message (as translated by @TPNManga on Twitter) with The Promised Neverland's final volume as Shirai looked back on where the series first began. Shirai began the statement with the following, "Just seven years ago this time around, I was drawing the original storyboard for The Promised Neverland which I would later bring to the Weekly Shonen Jump editorial department."

Continuing, Shirai looked back on how the series evolved over the years, "I had confidence in the plan, but the girl protagonist, the storyline rather than the characters, and the name was totally out of line with the theory of Jump, and when I look back on it now, I strongly believe that depending on the Editor, I would have been turned away from the door."

Kaiu Shirai's message from The Promised Neverland Vol. 20 pic.twitter.com/QAO2aJreqo — 🌟The Promised Neverland🌟 (@TPNManga) October 1, 2020

Shirai then opened up about working with illustrator Posuka Demizu, "And then there's Posuka Demizu, who gladly and fearlessly took me up on my offer to work with a nobody, who had never even won an award, and jumped right in. The days when I couldn't find an artist and I thought it would be impossible to serialize this project were it not for her. The god who came to light. I can't count how many times Demizu saved me and gave me the most exciting moments of my life by twisting the most difficult drawing missions with the most powerful pictures and directions."

Finally, Shirai thanked fans for all of their support, "Readers who supported the serialization in this magazine and books, I've been able to run to this point thanks to all of you, Posuka Demizu's art staff, Mr. Takeuchi, the editorial staff and all the other people who have been involved with The Promised Neverland, thank you! I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

Posuka Demizu thanked fans with a special message as well stating the following, "Kaiu-sensei, I really thank you for having led us so far. You're the best author in the world. Also Mr. Sugita, in charge from the Jump editorial department, if The Promised Neverland got so exciting, it's thanks to him. I can't thank you enough, so thank you as alwats and I hope you continue to support us...Many people collaborated to bring the manga to completion. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you."

What did you think of The Promised Neverland's finale? Where does the series rank among your favorite Shonen Jump finales from the year? What about finales in the magazine overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!