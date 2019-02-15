‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Begins Streaming English Dub

The Rising of the Shield Hero has become one of the most talked about anime of the Winter 2019 anime season, and now fans will have another option to watch the series with the full debut of its English dub.

The first six episodes of the English dub are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV, and the series will be premiering its English dub alongside its original Japanese language release (referred to as an “instant dub”) as the series goes forward.

The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

The series is currently scheduled to run for 25 episodes, so although the English dub had a bit of a delay at first, fans of both language releases will be able to enjoy the series for a good while longer.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

