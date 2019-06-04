Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases the Four Heroes’ “Teamwork”

The Rising of the Shield Hero has finally capitalized on a story thread that’s been permeating throughout the series. After Naofumi was accused of a horrible action, justice has finally been served as the returning Queen has properly punished the King and Myne for their misdeeds against the Shield Hero. With this major shift, now Naofumi is out to accomplish his other goal: working with the other three heroes.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the series, Naofumi and the other three heroes have gathered for a special meeting. As they now have to work together, Naofumi is seeing just how little they have learned from the fight with the Pope as they’re still treating this as just a game to win. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, June 5 at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 22 is titled “Four Heroes Council” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “After being unable to for so long, Naofumi finally gets to upgrade his party’s classes. He then takes part in a meeting of the Four Cardinal Heroes, held under the guise of a celebratory banquet. There, he learns of the existence of a bonus stage, with increased XP earnings. Meanwhile, Raphtalia gets into a fight at the party.”

Thankfully for fans of the English dub release of the series, the series has resumed airing its English dub after a slight delay. After returning with Episode 19 of the series on May 29th, the English dub broadcast will be continuing each week unless noted otherwise!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”