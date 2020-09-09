The Rising of the Shield Hero Producer Teases Season 2's Huge Battles

✖

The Rising of the Shield Hero is looking to return with a brand new season that will follow the continuing adventures of the titular adventurer in Naofumi and his gang of warriors, and the producer Junichiro Tamura recently attended Crunchyroll Expo 2020 to hype some big fights for the future of the series. Produced by the animation studio of Kinema Citrus, the first season was able to give us some breath taking animation, and even though Naofumi himself isn't an offensive power house, that hasn't stopped the series from creating some seriously dangerous encounters for him to find himself in.

Naofumi has had to go through a lot in the alternate reality he was dropped into, being chosen to be the "Shield Hero" of the Cardinal Heroes, a band of regular young adults who were each given a mystical item to master and wield against the coming hordes of monsters threatening the fantasy based environment. With his good name being dragged through the mud, Naofumi has had to pretty much do everything on his own, eventually being joined by the hybrid character known as Raphtalia. Through a number of encounters, the pair of warriors have discovered how to harness their specialties in both offensive and defensive strengths, taking a page from MMORPGs to gain experience and become that much stronger.

During the Crunchyroll Expo, Tamura hinted that some big challenges were on the way for Naofumi and his growing band of adventurers, teasing that one of the biggest fights of the second season has already been shown in a piece of key visual art:

"There is a huge fight coming up. I think it’s one of the most epic battles in all of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Probably the most epic to date has been presented in the key visual. And as for how that battle plays out, the viewers will just have to watch. "

Starting originally as a series of light novels, The Rising of the Shield Hero has increased exponentially in popularity and has become one of the most popular anime series to date, even with the gap between the first season and the second being a long one. With the first season ending with Naofumi pledging to "begin anew" as the Shield Hero, it's clear that the second season will have plenty in store for fans of the series.

Are you excited for the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero?