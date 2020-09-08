The Rising of the Shield Hero Producer Reveals How Far Along Season 2 Is

✖

Following the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, fans have been waiting to see how the adventures of the hesitant hero in Naofumi Iwatani will continue in the confirmed season two and recently, during Crunchyroll Expo 2020, Producer Junichiro Tamura gave an update of their current progress on the next installment of the popular anime. Like other conventions in 2020 such as Funimation Con and Anime Expo, Crunchyroll Expo went entirely digital but that didn't stop the convention of the popular anime streaming service from releasing some big news.

The Rising of the Shield Hero first began as a light novel series in 2012, eventually getting a manga series, and then transitioned into an anime series thanks to studio Kinema Citrus. In the story, the "Shield Hero" arrives in the form of a young "Otaku" who is brought into a world of magic and mysticism that holds several key characteristics to massively multiplayer online role playing games. Due to a series of terrible events, Naofumi finds himself an outcast in the world and attempts to continue his journey of saving the world while being severely under powered in comparison to the other heroes of the world!

(Photo: Kinema Citrus)

While a date for season 2 of The Rising of the Shield Hero has yet to be revealed, producer Junichiro Tamura was able to attend the Crunchyroll Expo 2020, revealing what Kinema Citrus is currently working on when it comes to the Naofumi, his stalwart warrior of Raphtalia, and their ever expanding group of warriors:

"Script Writer Keigo Koyanagi has written a great script for us right now. But really, we’re working on the settings…the new characters that popped up [in the Season 2 trailer] are being brought to life in the studio. We’re basically incorporating all of them into the story now."

The first season ended with Naofumi finally "finding himself" and moving forward as a true hero, having overcome the many hurdles that had been erected in his path when he first arrived in this strange medieval environment. With the second season already planning to introduce a bevy of new characters, as well as bring back some fan favorites, it will definitely be one of the bigger returns in the world of anime.

Are you hyped for the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!