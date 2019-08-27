The Rising of the Shield Hero Previews High-End Raphtalia Figure

The Rising of the Shield Hero had one of the most critically and commercially successful anime debuts of 2019, and this series has gotten a ton of support from fans even weeks after the series’ first season wrapped as part of the Spring 2019 season. While fans are still waiting on a confirmation of Season 2, dedicated fans can have a new way to see the standout Raphtalia again in the form of a high end figure from Kotobukiya.

Kotobukiya revealed a look at the new Raphtalia figure on their official Twitter account, and it’s a great representation of just what made fans fall in love with the heroine in the first place. Check out the new statue below!

“You are the Great Shield Hero, and I am your sword. No matter how rough the path, I will follow you.” From the hit anime “The Rising of the Shield Hero” comes Naofumi Iwatani’s gallant sword, Raphtalia, as a scale figure!

Enjoy the details of this figure with your own eyes!

Currently for pre-order through Crunchyroll’s online store, this new 1/7 scale Raphtalia figure from Kotobukiya stands at 235 mm tall. Not only does it include the detail of Raphtalia standing on top of one of the many orange balloon monsters Naofumi struggled to fight against in the beginning of the series, but there’s also two swords that fans can display. Fans can either enjoy this Raphtalia with her main sword, or her special illusory magic sword that she gets later in the first season.

Scheduled for a release February next year, this high-end figure will run interested fans $164.99 USD. Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub.

The series is described as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”