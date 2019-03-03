‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Reveals Steamy New Visual

The Rising of the Shield Hero’s latest episode may have debuted one of Naofumi’s most dangerous abilities, but this was after a pretty relaxing trip to the hot springs with Raphtalia and Filo.

One magazine in Japan was really drawn to that particular moment in the series and highlighted Raphtalia and Filo with a steamy new visual. You can check it out below.

Shield Hero scan from Megami pic.twitter.com/NegaTAWd7s — SPY – سباي (@Spytrue) February 27, 2019

A new spread in Megami Magazine (as spotted by @Spytrue on Twitter) features a closer look at Raphtalia and Filo, who have become quite a popular pair among fans of the series. The Rising of the Shield Hero has been one of the most discussed anime releases of the season, and a good part of that is thanks to these two getting the attention of fans early on.

If you’re interested in check out The Rising of the Shield Hero yourself, both the Japanese language release and English language dub are now streaming on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll will be producing the English dub alongside the release of the series, and English voice cast includes Billy Kametz as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Alan Lee as Ren Amaki the Sword Hero, Xander Mobus as Motoyasu Kitamura the Spear Hero, Erik Scott Kimerer as Itsuki Kawasumi the Bow Hero, and Faye Mata as Myne.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

