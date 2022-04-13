The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Second Episode Is Now Online: Watch

Naofumi has returned with his friends in the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, licking their wounds and preparing for the challenges ahead after surviving the events of season one. With the premiere giving us an idea of the journey that the Shield Hero has ahead of him, and a third season already being confirmed, the second episode has dropped that is sure to give viewers plenty to chew on when it comes to one of the biggest Isekai series around.

Currently, the latest episodes of the second season can be seen streaming on Crunchyroll, and while the first season can be seen on Hulu, the recent installments haven’t arrived on this platform.

The Rising of the Shield Hero shared the news that episode two of season two is now available to watch on Crunchyroll via its Official Twitter Account, continuing the story of Naofumi:

https://twitter.com/ShieldHeroEN/status/1514236102085058565

The official description of the second episode of The Rising of the Shield Hero reads as such from Crunchyroll:

“The leaders of all the nations’ militaries gather in the Spirit Tortoise Kingdom. Naofumi is there as well and promises to offer his help as one of the heroes. But just before they decide on a plan, a mysterious woman appears…”

If you haven’t dived into the Isekai series, the official description of The Rising of the Shield Hero reads as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

