The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Shares Episode Count

The Rising of the Shield Hero has shared how many episodes season 2 will be sticking around for! The debut season for Aneko Yusagi’s original light novel series was one of the biggest anime releases a couple of years ago. It was such a success with fans that it was announced following the end of that season that the series would be returning for a second and even a third. Originally slated to debut last year before it was delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, The Rising of the Shield Hero is finally ready to return for season 2 as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is currently slated to make its premiere for Season 2 on April 6th (and streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll), and it’s been quite a while since the series had premiered. That first season had quite a lengthy run, but unfortunately it looks like the second won’t be sticking around as well. Listed on its official Twitter account with an order of 13 episodes across three Blu-ray and DVD sets, it seems that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will indeed be wrapping within a single cour of episodes for the Spring:

With the third season already confirmed to be in the works, this 13 episode order doesn’t seem too farfetched of an idea. It could be that rather than follow that full 25 episode order in one span, it might have made more sense (in many ways) to break it up over two seasonal productions. But that’s all conjecture, so if you wanted to catch up with the series before the new season hits, you can now find the first season of The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming with Crunchyroll. They officially describe the series as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

What do you think? Is this going to be enough episodes for The Rising of the Shield Hero’s new season? What are you hoping to see in the new season when it hits next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!