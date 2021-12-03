The Rising of the Shield Hero Readies for Season 2 With Filo Teaser

The Rising of the Shield Hero is readying itself for the launch of Season 2 with a new teaser all about Filo! The COVID pandemic has impacted the release of quite a few major anime projects, and one of those was unfortunately the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero. Following the huge success of the anime’s debut season back in 2019, it was announced that the series was picked up not only for a second season, but a third as well. The second season was originally supposed to release this year before being delayed to 2022.

Following new teasers releases for Naofumi Iwatani and Raphtalia, the newest teaser is all about Filo. Filo was the third addition to Naofumi’s party in the first season, and continues to be one of the pivotal fighters in his group overall. She’s one of the characters fans can’t wait to see once more with the new season, and fans can get a reminder of why with a look back on the journey through the first season with the special teaser trailer. You can check it out below as shared by Kadokawa’s official YouTube account:

If you wanted to check out The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season in time for the anime’s return next Spring, you can currently find the first season (with both an English subtitled and dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

They will be offering the second season upon its release as well, but what do you think? Are you excited to see The Rising of the Shield Hero returning for a new season next year? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!