The Rising of the Shield Hero Orders Seasons 2 and 3

When it comes to anime, there have been a handful of standout series this past year. As soon as 2019 kicked into gear, fans kept a close eye on everything from Mob Psycho 100 II to Vinland Saga. Another top-tier title was The Rising of the Shield Hero, and it turns out there is more to come of the isekai.

After all, Crunchyroll Expo welcomed the series’ stars to meet with fans, and it was there seasons two and three were announced.

“Crunchyroll, the world’s most popular anime brand, is excited to announce that “The Rising of the Shield Hero” is coming back for two more seasons,” the streaming service confirmed after tweeting about the order.

“The news was announced today at Crunchyroll Expo, the brand’s owned anime convention, at a panel featuring “The Rising of the Shield Hero” creators and talent, including character designer Masahiro Suwa, producer Junichiro Tamura, voice actor Sarah Emi Bridcutt, music producer Hiromitsu Iijima, and opening artist MADKID.”

The event drew in massive crowds as has many of the panels hosted by Crunchyroll Expo. The event was stacked with all-star talent like Junjki Ito, and The Rising of the Shield Hero announcement further confirms the convention’s clout. After the season renewals went live, Crunchyroll also treated fans to a special synopsis for season two, and you can read up on what the release will have to offer fans below:

“As Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filo are getting new companions, they’re also encountering a new enemy. Learn more about the huge turtle carrying a town on its back, and how the Shield Hero and his team will be fighting along their journey.”

Originally conceived by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime is produced by Kinema Citrus. The series is described as such: “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”