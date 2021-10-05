The Rising of The Shield Hero Highlights Naofumi in New Season 2 Teaser

The Rising of the Shield Hero highlighted Naofumi Iwatani with the newest teaser trailer for Season 2! The anime adaptation for Aneko Yusagi’s original light novel series exploded onto the scene back when it premiered in 2019, and it was received so well in fact that the anime announced that it would not only be returning for a second season, but a third as well. The second season of the series was initially scheduled to make its debut as part of the Fall 2021 schedule this month, but has unfortunately been delayed to a release next Spring instead.

While unfortunately fans won’t get to see the new season of the series for quite some time, to help alleviate these matters, The Rising of the Shield Hero has debuted a special teaser trailer for the new season. Highlighting Naofumi’s struggles in the first season and the kind of burden he’ll be carrying into the next, this newest teaser trailer is really hyping up the kinds of intense fights that the Shield Hero has coming his way as he takes on other heroes from another world in future waves in the series. You can check out the new trailer below from Crunchyroll:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan in April 2022. It has yet to reveal a concrete release date as of this writing, nor has revealed just how many episodes it will be sticking around for with this new season. What has been confirmed, however, is that Naofumi’s party will be getting even bigger with some fan favorite additions being teased alongside some much bigger challenges that Naofumi and the others will need to contend with.

If you wanted to check out The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season in time for the anime’s return next Spring, you can currently find the first season (with both an English subtitled and dubbed release) now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero.

Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

What do you think of The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season? What are you hoping to see in the second? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!