The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Delayed To 2022

✖

Fans have been waiting since 2019 to return to one of the most popular Isekai series in the world of anime with The Rising of the Shield Hero, but unfortunately, it seems that fans of the series revolving around the likes of Naofumi, Raphtalia, and their roaming band of warriors won't be arriving until 2022. Originally slated to release later this year in October, the official website for the series released the disheartening news that the anime series produced by animation studio Kinema Citrus will be postponing its second season due to "various reasons,"

The first season of the series introduced us to a fantasy world wherein a normal otaku was dropped into the role of the "Shield Hero," alongside three other teenagers from various worlds who have taken on these savior roles. With Naofumi almost immediately being hated by the citizens of this new world he was dropped into, his quest to save the world was most certainly an uphill battle, especially considering how unorthodox his weapon was when it came to battling opponents. With the fantasy environment presented taking a page from massively multiplayer online role-playing games like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, The Rising of the Shield Hero was able to stand out in a genre that has slowly been more prevalent within the medium of anime.

(Photo: Kinema Citrus)

The Official Website for The Rising of the Shield Hero shared the unfortunate update to fans awaiting the series' second season, more than likely being delayed thanks to the difficulties that arose from the coronavirus pandemic which has thrown plenty of monkey wrenches into the world of anime this past year:

"Due to various reasons, we have decided to postpone the broadcast of "The Rising of the Shield Hero" Season 2, which was scheduled to be broadcast from October 2021. Currently, we are planning to broadcast from April 2022, so when the detailed date and time are decided, we will inform you on the official website."

Isekai as a genre, for which the Shield Hero falls under, involves a normal citizen of our world being transported into a genre of fantasy wherein they are placed into a fantastical role that they would have otherwise never have known. Other examples of the genre include series such as Sword Art Online, Overlord, Log Horizon, and many more.

Are you bummed that The Rising of the Shield Hero will be arriving in April of next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.