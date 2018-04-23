‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Finally Reveals Escanor, The Lion’s Sin of Pride

The Seven Deadly Sins just gave fans the scene they’ve been waiting years for. After a long wait, season two made good on its promise to reveal the rest of the Sins, and it didn’t hold back with its new introduction. Escanor has arrived, and fans got their first taste of how enormously powerful the Lion’s Sin of Pride can be.

Right now, The Seven Deadly Sins is airing its second season in Japan, and its 14th episode just dropped. The update saw Ban and Elaine make a run for it after the pair were attacked by the Ten Commandments, and it was there the gang ran into Escanor. Under the cover of nightfall, the seventh Sin looked as meek as ever, but things changed once the sun arrive with two unwelcome guests.

With Ban in hiding, Escanor came to Melascula and Galand as the two Commandments entered his bar. The uncouth baddies were perfectly mannerless at the pub, and Escanor took the abuse until the sun came out. It was only then that the Sin would step to the Commandments, and the duo didn’t even know what hit them.

In a stunning display of power, Escanor managed to take down Galand with a single swing of his Sacred Treasure. Not even Meliodas could do that kind of damage, but that was just the beginning. As the pair fought, Galand powered up to his final form, but Escanor topped it by raising his battle levels to more than 50,000. When the Sin went to attack Galand, the demon was so afraid he tried to run away, and his instinct turned him to stone. As for Melascula, Escanor did give the girl an out to run, but she thought she could take the Sin out.

Shockingly enough, things did not go her way.

After trying to eat Escanor’s energy, Melascule was schooled in why she should have run. The Sin revealed his essence and magic was derived sunshine at its most potent. So, you can just imagined what happened to the girl’s guts since she ate a whole bunch of molten fire.

If you aren’t familiar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

What did you think of Escanor's bombastic debut?