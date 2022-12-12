The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Releases New Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins has been around Netflix for years now, and of course, all eyes are on its next iteration. After all, the franchise wrapped Meliodas' journey some time ago, and he has made way for his son. These days, fans are waiting on Tristan to show his stuff, and a new poster has gone live hyping the hero's anime debut.

As you can see below, the most recent promo for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is live, and it has a lot to show. The part one promo went live well before the sequel's release on December 20th. But as you can tell, well – this key art is not what fans would call impressive.

Here's the main key art for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1, streaming worldwide from December 20, 2022, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HM8TCGYhJr — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 12, 2022

In the front, we can see Tristan standing tall, and the character has a sword ready in hand. They are joined by an ally to their back, and it seems an army of drone-like enemies can be seen way back in the poster. The visual also features the villain's translucent face across the sky, and yes – that is Meliodas and Elizabeth in the background.

It goes without saying there is a lot happening in this shot, and fans are not impressed. From its flat artwork to its laughable composition, this visual hardly shows us what The Seven Deadly Sins' sequel is all about. Poor Tristan looks half-dead in his spot, and honestly? The poster's choice to overlay its villain with the sky screams cliche.

This sort of shoddy animation has unfortunately become synonymous with The Seven Deadly Sins. The series did well enough with its art in seasons one through three courtesy of A-1 Pictures, but later seasons were hardly roughly by Studio Deen. Now, Marvey Jack and Alfred Imageworks are tackling The Seven Deadly Sins' next project, and this key visual doesn't set a good tone for what all is coming.