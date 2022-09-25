The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Poster, Trailer

Hey, it's a fresh teaser trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1!#TUDUM#TUDUMJapan pic.twitter.com/TXp6OLBdWf — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 25, 2022

The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its main series some time ago, and now, it seems the franchise is keeping its eye on the future. While its manga is out exploring a new generation of heroes, the anime is preparing to do the same on its own time. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and we've been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its release.

The update comes straight from Netflix following its latest TADUM event. It was there fans were given a new look at The Seven Deadly Sins' comeback, and its two-part movie is looking good judging by its new clip.

"Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh" Part 1 Anime Film new key visual



As you can see above, the CG trailer showcases The Seven Deadly Sins in a whole new light, and we have a new hero at the reigns here. The sequel will follow Tristan, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth. Directed by Bob Shirohata, this film will explore Tristan's newfound healing abilities as he wars between his mother's angelic gifts and his father's demonic heritage. To harness his power, Tristan will go on a voyage to Edinburgh Castle with new allies, but not every traveler he meets along the way will want to work with the royal heir.

As you can tell, The Seven Deadly Sins will have plenty to do with its sequel when it drops, and the two-part movie will hit Netflix before long. Part one is slated to premiere globally in December 2022. So if you need more info on the film, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Split into two parts, the story will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth. Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people's wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way."

