The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Releases New Netflix Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins brought its manga to a close earlier this year, and fans have been waiting for the anime to give its take on the final arc. Studio Deen has been working diligently on the anime in light of this desire, and Netflix decided it was time to give fans a look at season five. After all, the company just put forth a new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement, and it is a whirlwind to say the very least.

The trailer, which can be found below, starts easily enough. Fans are introduced to the season's first ending theme as "Time" by Sawano Hiroyuki is played. The track plays over clips that show Elizabeth in danger while demons continue to run amok on Earth. While Meliodas currently missing in action, humanity is at a dangerous crossroad, so it falls to his friends to find him.

As war rages everywhere from heaven to hell, the Seven Deadly Sins will put their might to the test to save their friends. Here’s your first look at the final arc of Meliodas and crew’s adventures, The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment! pic.twitter.com/8Y0gwfrOT9 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 17, 2020

Naturally, the gang has some trouble locating Meliodas. Not even Escanor is able to slice and dice information out of his leads. Still, Merlin and Ban are determined to save their friend. Fans are even teased with some compelling moments courtesy of Gowther and Diane, so this final season is shaping up to be a treat.

This fifth season is slated to debut in 2021, and it will wrap in Japan before making its way to Netflix overseas. You can watch all of the anime up until now through the streaming service if you would like. For anyone wanting more info on The Seven Deadly Sins, you can find its official synopsis below:

"When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors the Seven Deadly Sins were sent into exile. Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth—the Sins were framed by the king’s guard, the Holy Knights—too late to prevent them from assassinating her father and seizing the throne! Now the princess is on the run, seeking the Sins to help her reclaim the kingdom. But the first Sin she meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn’t even have a real sword! Have the legends of the Sins’ strength been exaggerated …? Prepare to get swept away by an epic fantasy story and colorful cast of characters that will rewrite the history of manga as we know it!"

