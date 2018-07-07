‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days’ Manga Coming this Fall

The Seven Deadly Sins has been one of the most popular anime in the United States over the last few years, and now Kodansha is bringing more of it to fans.

Kodansha USA announced during their Anime Expo 2018 panel that they will be bringing both volumes of The Seven Deadly Sins: 7 Days to the West later this Fall.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS Ban and Elaine fans – SEVEN DEADLY SINS SEVEN DAYS is coming out for you in October and November 2018 – complete in 2 volumes!#KodanshaAX2018 pic.twitter.com/OBta2jxduN — Kodansha Comics @AX#1100 (@KodanshaUSA) July 7, 2018

For those unaware, Seven Days is based on a light novel written by Mamoru Iwasa with illustrations from Nakaba Suzuki following the early days of Ban and Elaine’s relationship. Originally titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days -Tozuku to Seishojo-, this short manga was written by Mamoru Iwasa and illustrated by You Kokikuji. It consists of two volumes with seven chapters in total, and the first volume will hit in October, with Volume 2 coming in November.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

The second season of the anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments, officially kicked off on January 13 in Japan with a worldwide release on Netflix coming much later. The voice cast from the original season all returned for season two, complete with a mysterious new Deadly Sin, Escanor, the Lion Sin of Pride.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments deals with the Ten Commandments, ten powerful warriors each chosen by the Demon King and bear a powerful curse known as a “Commandment.” It gives them enhanced strength, but will curse them should they break one of the Demon King’s rules. The Ten Commandments lived 3000 years ago until a betrayal from one of their members led to them being sealed in the Coffin of the Eternal Darkness.

The series has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since October 2012, and has run for 246 chapters and had been collected into 28 volumes as of October 2017. The series has sold over 10 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language released in North America by Kodansha with Crunchyroll releasing chapters digitally as they release in Japan. The series has been adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures that ran for 24 episodes from October 2014 to March 2015. Netflix has acquired the English language streaming rights in North America (its second ever exclusive anime series), and there was a short four episode TV special, The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War in 2016.