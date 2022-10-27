The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Release First Death Note Clip

The Simpsons has put out dozens of holiday specials since it debuted, and of course, another is on the way ahead of Halloween. This year, the hit comedy promises to work outside the box with its parody of Death Notte. And now, we have been given a new look at the crossover thanks to a special clip.

As you can see below, a clip of this year's Treehouse of Horror special has been released ahead of time. It is there the animated sitcom slips Lisa into Light's shoes, and there is no telling where the power of her Death Tome will take her.

A new clip from ‘The Simpsons’ parody of ‘DEATH NOTE’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/Qhjc7ab4NG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 27, 2022

What Can We Expect From the Death Note Special

If you have not heard the news, The Simpsons has been planning its Death Note crossover for some time. Netizens learned about the pitch earlier this year, and of course, we have our first look at the deal. Obviously, the crossover will give The Simpsons a total redesign, and it couldn't have been done by anyone better. After all, DR Movie did the special's animation, and they helped bring Death Note to life years ago.

Of course, fans of the anime are eager to see how The Simpsons handles its parody. It has been some years since Death Note ran its course as the anime wrapped in 2007. Since then, the franchise has spawned everything from dramas to books and various video games. Most recently, Netflix adapted the anime into a live-action film that has a sequel on the way. So if you want to read more about the supernatural thriller, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Light Yagami is a genius high school student who is about to learn about life through a book of death. When a bored shinigami, God of Death, named Ryuk drops a black notepad called a Death Note, Light receives power over life and death with the stroke of a pen. Determined to use this dark gift for the best, Light sets out to rid the world of evil... namely the people he believes to be evil. Should anyone hold such power? The consequences of Light's actions will set the world ablaze."

What do you think of this Death Note crossover? Will you be tuning into The Simpsons' new special?