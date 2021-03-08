New The World Ends with You Anime Trailer Released

✖

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming anime adaptation of The World Ends with You that features the ending theme for the anime, "Carpe Diem" by ASCA. There isn't all that long to wait to see more of the adaptation as the world premiere advance screening of the first episode is set to happen this coming weekend on March 14th before the show officially airs in Japan in April.

Additionally, it was announced that artist Ilya Kuvshinov worked on the anime ending. Kuvshinov is perhaps most notable to fans of anime for having worked on Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 as well as the 2019 anime movie The Wonderland. According to the announcement, fans will be able to check out cuts from the ending prior to the anime's broadcast.

The anime's cast includes Kouki Uchiyama as Neku, Anna Hachimine as Shiki, Subaru Kimura as Beat, Ayana Taketatsu as Rhyme, Ryohei Kimura as Joshua, Kenjiro Tsuda as Sanae Hanekoma, Satomi Arai as Uzuki Yashiro, Anri Katsu as Koki Kariya, Kenji Takahashi as Yodai Higashizawa, Takayuki Fujimoto as Sho Minamimoto, Hitomi Nabatame as Mitsuki Konishi, and Hiroshi Shirokuma as Megumi Kitaniji.

Here is the official description of the upcoming anime adaptation:

"Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

"Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

[H/T Gematsu]