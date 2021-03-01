The World Ends with You Anime World Premiere Date Revealed

✖

While it had previously been confirmed that the upcoming anime adaptation of Square Enix's video game The World Ends with You will officially start airing on April 9th in Japan, it has now been announced that a world premiere advance screening of the first episode from the anime series will actually take place on March 14th during an online event called "UG SHIBUYA FES."

In addition to the advance screening of the first episode, there will be a live talk session with several members of the main Japanese voice cast as well as the director, Kazuya Ichikawa. Notably, according to the description of the event, it will be accessible to the English-speaking parts of the world as the whole thing either includes English subtitles or an English interpreter. Tickets to the event appear to cost roughly $22.

The anime's cast includes Kouki Uchiyama as Neku, Anna Hachimine as Shiki, Subaru Kimura as Beat, Ayana Taketatsu as Rhyme, Ryohei Kimura as Joshua, Kenjiro Tsuda as Sanae Hanekoma, Satomi Arai as Uzuki Yashiro, Anri Katsu as Koki Kariya, Kenji Takahashi as Yodai Higashizawa, Takayuki Fujimoto as Sho Minamimoto, Hitomi Nabatame as Mitsuki Konishi, and Hiroshi Shirokuma as Megumi Kitaniji.

Here is the official description of the upcoming anime adaptation:

"Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

"Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

[H/T Siliconera]