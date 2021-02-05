The World Ends With You Anime Confirms Release Date with New Trailer and Poster

The World Ends With You the Animation has confirmed its release date with a new trailer and poster! Announced to be in the works during Virtual Anime Expo last year, The World Ends With You will be getting its official anime debut later this year. News about this upcoming adaptation has been fairly steady as fans have been updated as to which members of the original game's cast would be returning for the new anime, and the newest update offers our best look at the new series yet. That's a good thing too considering it's now confirmed to release this April.

The World Ends With You the Animation will be releasing in Japan on April 9th. To confirm this release date, the series celebrated with a new trailer showing off more of the anime and the opening theme "TEENAGE CITY RIOT" by ALI. You can check it out in the video above, and get a closer look at Neku and the others with a new poster released for the series below:

The anime's cast will feature those returning from the original video game release and includes Kouki Uchiyama as Neku, Anna Hachimine as Shiki, Subaru Kimura as Beat, Ayana Taketatsu as Rhyme, Ryohei Kimura as Joshua, Kenjiro Tsuda as Sanae Hanekoma, Satomi Arai as Uzuki Yashiro, Anri Katsu as Koki Kariya, Kenji Takahashi as Yodai Higashizawa, Takayuki Fujimoto as Sho Minamimoto, Hitomi Nabatame as Mitsuki Konishi, and Hiroshi Shirokuma as Megumi Kitaniji.

The World Ends With You's anime outing is officially described as such, "Race through the streets of Shibuya and survive the seven-day Reapers’ Game! Neku awakens in the middle of Shibuya’s bustling Scramble Crossing with no memory of how he got there. Little does he know he’s been transported to an alternate plane of existence known as the Underground (UG).

Now an unwilling participant in the mysterious 'Reapers’ Game,' Neku must partner up with a girl named Shiki in order to survive. Together, they complete missions and defeat monsters known as 'Noise' as they gradually uncover the true nature of this twisted Game. 'There’s only one way to stay alive in Shibuya: trust your partner.' Will they survive the Reapers’ Game?"

What do you think of this new look at The World Ends With You's anime debut? Will you be checking it out this April? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!