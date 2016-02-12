Thor: Love and Thunder Gets Special Poster by Deadpool's Manga Team

Thor: Love and Thunder is out at last, and it is taking Odin's son to places he has never been before. The big sequel checks in on Thor as he continues to carve a niche for himself in the galaxy, but Mjolnir complicates things when it crowns a new Thor on its own. And thanks to two mangaka in Japan, this new Marvel Studios flick has been given the perfect anime tribute.

After all, the creators of Deadpool: Samurai were asked to create a special poster for Thor: Love and Thunder in Japan. Their work can be found below, so check out what Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi had to offer to fans!

THOR: LOVE & THUNDER

Special Illustration of God Thor & Mighty/Lady Thor by "Deadpool: Samurai" Mangaka Duo 'Sanshiro Kasama' & 'Hikaru Uesugi' pic.twitter.com/aG8wddrmeh — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) July 8, 2022

As you can see, Thor is seen embracing – well – Thor once their weapons have been cast aside. Their shadows on the battlefield create a cute heart for all to see, but Marvel fans know the story behind its new Thor is anything but heartwarming. After all, the heroine is none other than Jane Foster, and Thor's ex-lover seems to have been given Mjolnir's mighty power after being hit by a great blow.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out in theaters now with Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the God of Thunder. You can find more details about the film below thanks to its official synopsis:

"Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg, and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance."

What do you think of this cute Thor promo? Is it time for Deadpool Samurai to team up with the God of Thunder?