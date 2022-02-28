Deadpool: Samurai Celebrates Release in New Trailer

Deadpool’s big manga debut has finally hit shelves in North America, and Viz Media has released a new trailer for Deadpool: Samurai to celebrate! The Merc With a Mouth is one of the most notable Marvel characters today thanks to the success of each of his fourth-wall breaking adventures (with two successful film releases to boot), and now the character has been focused on the world of manga and all of the tropes and jokes therein. Heading to Japan to form a deadly new hero group, Deadpool is actually the star of his very own manga adventure now on shelves.

Following the successful one-shot that first introduced Deadpool to Japan’s Edo period and the world of manga as a whole, series writer Sanshiro Kasama and illustrator Hikaru Uesugi have teamed up for the full manga series. Deadpool: Samurai sees the titular anti-hero moving to Tokyo and is soon recruited for a new kind of Avengers team that brings a group of deadly young heroes from Japan together to defend the country. You can check out the trailer for Deadpool: Samurai below as released by Viz Media:

Deadpool: Samurai was one of the highest selling manga releases in Japan for a brief time during the series’ online and physical launches, and now that success is set to continue with the series’ official English release in North America. If you wanted to check out some of the new manga for yourself, Viz Media is actually offering a free preview to give fans an idea of what to expect from Deadpool’s newest mission.

Viz Media officially describes Deadpool: Samurai as such, “Deadpool moves to Tokyo and makes a mess of everything!

Everyone’s favorite Merc with a Mouth has finally come to manga! As soon as Deadpool moves to Tokyo, he runs afoul of some familiar faces. Before he knows it, he’s teaming up with new heroes, battling gods, attending concerts, and being repeatedly dismembered. That’s good, right? Anyway, Deadpool lands in Tokyo with a bang! What could possibly go wrong when Iron Man invites Deadpool join the Avengers’ new Samurai Squad? After all, Deadpool is just in it for the money…and the trip to Japan. This is fine, right?”

What do you think? Curious to check out Deadpool: Samurai for yourself? What are you hoping to see from Deadpool's big manga debut?