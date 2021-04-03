Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Shares New Hero Suits and Character Designs

✖

Tiger & Bunny has shared a first look at new hero suits and character designs coming in Season 2 of the series. Although the first season of the fan favorite hero series premiered back in 2011, the franchise is coming back with a vengeance in celebration of its tenth anniversary. This includes a new season of the anime, which is being approached as a sequel series, dubbed Tiger & Bunny 2. Picking up after the events of the Tiger & Bunny The Movie - The Rising feature film, this new season is currently aiming for a release in 2022.

During a special livestream event for the franchise, Tiger & Bunny 2 revealed the next hero suits for the leads, Wild Tiger and Barnaby, designed by original designer Masakazu Katsura. These new suits are being described as "Style 3" and already seem to show off an upgrade for both of the heroes. Together with this, the series also showed off a much closer look at these two heroes' character designs through the series' official Twitter account. Check them out below:

Confirmed to be returning for the new season are the likes of Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin. Masakazu Katsura also returns as character designer.

There will be a new director, however, as Mitsuki Kase will be directing the new season for Bandai Namco Pictures this time around. It's currently slated for a release in 2022, so what do you think of this newest look at the next Tiger & Bunny season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!