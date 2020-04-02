Tiger and Bunny to Get Second Season in 2022

It has been quite some time since Tiger & Bunny has put out episodes for fans, but it seems the franchise is ready to shake things up. Thanks to a brand-new report, Tiger & Bunny is slated to get a second season at long last, and it is set to debut in a matter of years.

The report comes straight from Sunrise as the studio confirmed Tiger & Bunny will get a second season. The series will be called Tiger & Bunny 2 which follows the events of its film, Tiger & Bunny The Movie – The Rising.

Currently, the second season is slated for a release in 2022k. Mitsuko Rase will direct the new season for Bandai Namco Pictures with Masafumi Nishida doing the series composition.

The second season will also see actor Hiroaski Hinata reprise his role as Wild Tiger while Masakazu Katsura takes care of Barnaby Brooks Jr.

For those who are not familiar with the anime, Tiger & Bunny was released back in 2011 by Sunrise. The superhero series is set in a world where there are heroes open for hire. These people, who are known as NEXT, are sponsored by companies who fight on TV to earn popularity points. The whole thing is done for entertainment but things do get messy when a wild villain makes their debut. This superhero series helped usher in the genre’s popularity ahead of hits like My Hero Academia which has become a top-seller in Japan.

Back in 2012 and 2014, Tiger & Bunny put out films which were then followed by a side anime. In fact, a live-action film based on the title is being worked on by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer at Imagine Entertainment. Pre-production on the film has been in limbo after Global Road Entertainment filed for bankruptcy back in 2018, but fans are hoping Tiger & Bunny will make its way to the big screen before long.

