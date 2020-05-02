Tiger & Bunny Season 2 Shares New Character Designs

After years of waiting to see what could be coming next for the franchise after a feature film release in 2014, Tiger & Bunny finally confirmed that a second season of the series was now in the works. Gearing up for a release sometime in 2022, Tiger & Bunny 2 will pick up after the events of the Tiger & Bunny: The Rising film. It's going to be a while before we see any of this new season in motion, unfortunately, but at the very least we have now gotten our first look at how the new season is coming together with its first revealed batch of character designs.

The official Twitter account for Tiger & Bunny 2 shared a slate of character designs (crafted by returning character designer Masakazu Katsura) for the returning Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Barnaby Brooks Jr, Karina Lyle, Antonio Lopez, Huang Pao-Lin, Nathan Seymour, Keith Goodman, and Ivan Karelin.

Tiger & Bunny has also confirmed the following members of the cast are returning for the second season with Hiroaki Hirata as Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Masakazu Morita as Barnaby Brooks Jr., Minako Kotobuki as Karina Lyle, Taiten Kusunoki as Antonio Lopez, Mariya Ise as Huang Pao-Lin, Kenjiro Tsuda as Nathan Seymour, Go Inoue as Keith Goodman, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ivan Karelin.

Although the cast members and character designer are slated to return from previous entries, the second season will be overseen by a new director in Atsuko Kase (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Young Black Jack) with story director and script writer Masafumi Nishida. One of the funniest aspects of the original series was how it incorporated real life brands (which made it tough to license in English) into the character designs, so let's see what brands come around this time!

