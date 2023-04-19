Tiny Toons Looniversity Trailer Released

Cartoon Network has released a one-minute teaser trailer for Tiny Toons Looniversity, the upcoming revival of Tiny Toon Adventures, the '90s staple that ran for three seasons. The revival is coming to Cartoon Network in the fall, and this feels more like a sizzle reel than anything else, with a voiceover selling fans on the merits of Acme Looniversity, and relatively few actual lines from the series' voice actors. Set in the world of Looney Tunes, Tiny Toons Looniversity centers on the next generation of Looney Tunes, being instructed in the ways of lunacy by the likes of Daffy Duck and Wile E. Coyote.

The series will also stream on Max. There had been some doubt that it would make the jump, but given the recent Max announcement paired with the Cartoon Network trailer, it seems likely that it will have a similar setup to what Superman & Lois does at The CW, where it airs before heading to Max shortly after, with Max helping to underwrite some of its costs.

You can see it below.

Tiny Toons Looniversity was announced in 2020, with few details shared in the time between the original release, and the recent Max announcement. Conceived as a reboot of the Tiny Toon Adventures series produced by Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. Previously announced to be a two season straight to series order, Tiny Toons Looniversity will feature Steven Spielberg returning as an executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also currently slated as executive producers. Erin Gibson will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer along with Nate Cash (Adventure Time).

As for what to expect from Tiny Toons Looniversity, the initial synopsis teases the new animated series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

With Babs and Buster Bunny returning along with all of the other classic characters from the original series, what are you hoping to see from Tiny Toon Adventures' big comeback for Tiny Toons Looniversity? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!