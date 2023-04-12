Tiny Toons Looniversity Confirms Max Release

Tiny Toon Adventures is currently in the works on a major new revival series bringing back the classic toons for all sorts of wacky new adventures, and Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that Tiny Toons Looniversity is still on track for a release with their new Max streaming service! Tiny Toon Adventures first made its mark with fans way back in the '90s as the toons at ACME Looniversity took over screens as a younger generation of the Looney Tunes cartoons, and the series has been in the works of a massive comeback from Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation for the past couple of years.

Tiny Toons Looniversity was first confirmed to be in the works back in 2020 in a new production with both Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation behind the new revival series, but there have unfortunately been very few updates about when or where fans can expect to see the new revival in action. But as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's new announcements for projects now in the works for their upcoming Max streaming service, it was confirmed that Tiny Toons Looniversity will be coming to Max "soon":

Your favorite Toons are back for more fun. #TinyToonsLooniversity is coming soon to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/gNdTXb0tfD — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Tiny Toons Looniversity: What to Know

Tiny Toons Looniversity was announced to be a reboot of the classic Tiny Toon Adventures series produced by Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. Previously announced to be a two season straight to series order, Tiny Toons Looniversity will feature Steven Spielberg returning as an executive producer, with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, and Amblin Television Co-Presidents Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank also currently slated as executive producers. Erin Gibson will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer along with Nate Cash (Adventure Time).

As for what to expect from Tiny Toons Looniversity, the initial synopsis teases the new animated series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes." Unfortunately there is no concrete release date or window for Tiny Toons Looniversity at the time of this writing.

