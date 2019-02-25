‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action Sequel Casts Yoriko, Nishino

Tokyo Ghoul will soon be returning for a second live-action outing, and production for the sequel has been heating up as the film readies for a launch in theaters this Summer in Japan.

Though the sequel has seen many returning cast members, the latest batch of reveals on the film’s official Twitter have confirmed two new additions: Nana Mori as Yuriko Kosaka (who replaces Seika Furuhata from the first film) and Mai Kiryu as Kimi Nishino.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out images featuring them below.

The live-action sequel has yet to announce its official title, but distributor Shochiku have tentatively titled the sequel as Tokyo Ghoul 2. Currently slated for a release on July 19 in Japan, the film has confirmed returning cast members include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

Also new to the cast is Maika Yamamoto, who will be portraying Touka Kirishima as Fumika Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release. As well as Shota Matsuda as Shu Tsukiyama, who is a character fans wanted to see appear in the first film. The first live-action Tokyo Ghoul film released in Japan last July, but had its world premiere during Anime Expo 2017. The film has since screened for a limited time in theaters thanks to Funimation, who have licensed the film for a Blu-ray and DVD release.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!