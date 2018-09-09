‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Shares First Poster

It looks like Tokyo Ghoul is preparing to head out on its final mission. This year, the fan-favorite franchise is set to wrap its anime, and the final season just dropped its first poster.

Next month, Tokyo Ghoul:re is slated to debut its second season, and the installment will bring the sequel to its end. The anime, which debuted earlier this year, will round out Tokyo Ghoul‘s overarching story in 12 episodes, and a small taste of that is seen in this new poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, doesn’t it feel good to have Ken Kaneki back in all his white-haired glory?

As you can see below, the poster for Tokyo Ghoul:re shows the popular protagonist back to his usual self. After sorting through most of his repressed memories, Ken has dropped his Haise Sasaki alias he assumed at the start of Tokyo Ghoul:re and is back to his old self. This first poster shows the big shift through Ken’s hair, and the hero can be seen cracking his knuckle as usual.

Of course, the poster goes on to highlight other major characters. Behind Ken, fans can see the remaining members of the Quinx Squad, the group Haise led when he was working with the CCG. Touka can also be found lingering behind Ken with her hair cropped short, and a scarecrow-like figure is seen to the front right.

In the back, fans will surely recognize the two baddies before them. To the right, Rize is seen in her prime, and she is joined by Furuta. The black-haired character has set himself up to be a controversial one in Tokyo Ghoul:re, and that is about to be made all the worse in this final season.

Will be you be watching this season when it debuts next month? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, with a scheduled premiere this October, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.