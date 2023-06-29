Tokyo Ghoul Cosplay Honors Ghoulish Ken Kaneki

Tokyo Ghoul:re was the last time that anime fans were able to experience an anime adventure focusing on the ghoulish protagonist known as Ken Kaneki. Despite the fact that a new anime series hasn't arrived for five years, the anime franchise continues to emerge in some unexpected places. Now, one fan has created a cosplay that shows Kaneki at his most powerful, and most ghoulish.

Like the series Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, and Yu Yu Hakusho, Tokyo Ghoul is able to inject some serious horror elements into its action-packed premise. Despite the previous anime series ending in 2018, Ken Kaneki has managed to return thanks to video games and live-action movies that revisited the original story that brought the ghoulish protagonist to life. While Ken might be on the light side of the aisle, his appearance makes him look like anything but.

Tokyo Ghoul: Ken's Comeback

In a recent interview with Animania and Manga Passion, Tokyo Ghoul's creator, Sui Ishida, shared the surprising fact that he didn't consider his successful series to be a success himself. Explaining in further details, here's how Ishida broke down his thoughts, "As far as the premise is concerned, I don't really consider Tokyo Ghoul a success. For me, success is when I get the feeling that I drew something good. When I think about it, I don't actually demand for it to be well received in society or that many people like it. So success for me is whether I can praise myself for it or not."

If you haven't had the opportunity to explore the supernatural world of Ken Kaneki, you can catch the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Here's how Shonen Jump describes the series, "Ghouls live among us, the same as normal people in every way – except their craving for human flesh. Shy Ken Kaneki is thrilled to go on a date with the beautiful Rize. But it turns out that she's only interested in his body eating it, that is. When a morally questionable rescue transforms him into the first half-human half-Ghoul hybrid, Ken is drawn into the dark and violent world of Ghouls, which exists alongside our own."

Do you think we'll one day see Ken Kaneki return with a new anime series? What have you thought of Sui Ishida's new manga, Choujin X? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Tokyo Ghoul.