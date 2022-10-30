Tokyo Ghoul Creator Celebrates Hunter x Hunter With New Art

Several major manga creators have been brought together to celebrate the long and monumental career of Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi, and Tokyo Ghoul's creator was able to get in on the celebration with some special new art for the series! It has been quite a year for fans of Togashi's works as not only is the anime adaptation for his previous work, Yu Yu Hakusho, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary, but Hunter x Hunter has come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters too after years of being on a hiatus.

As part of a celebration for both of these events and Togashi's long running career, a special art exhibition has opened in Japan that's showing off his work across his multiple years of being a creator. Not only that, but the exhibition also features special art from other prominent creators such as Tokyo Ghoul series creator Sui Ishida, who shared a slick new take on the Hunter x Hunter foe Hisoka while paying tribute to Togashi's impact on them as a creator over the years too. Check it out below as spotted by @HxHSource on Twitter:

How Does Tokyo Ghoul's Creator Feel About Yoshihiro Togashi?

Sui Ishida's message to Togashi along with the art begins as such, "I don't have enough words to describe the charm of Togashi's works, so let me tell you a personal story. I was always more interested in video games and did not read a lot of manga as a child. However, every once in a while, I would open a copy of Weekly Shonen Jump and your 'Level E' caught my eye. I was so captivated by its snarky world and beautiful lines that I eagerly awaited each week for the next installment. That was the beginning of my 'strong original landscape of manga."

The message continues with, "After Hunter x Hunter started being serialized, I became even more captivated by the world view you created. Over time, I became a manga artist. I think I had a vague idea that I wanted to be like Togashi sensei. One day, after about three or four years of serialization, I had a chance to meet Togashi-sensei. It was like a dream come true to think that the person who had moved me so much when I was a boy was right in front of me. I was so moved that I was forced to ask for time to talk with him alone.

Ishida's message then concludes with, "I know it was rude of me, but I will treasure that time for the rest of my life. I can never be as good as Togashi-sensei, but as long as I live, I will continue to draw on his works and figure as a great guidepost. I will always and forever respect you." What do you think of Tokyo Ghoul's creator's take on Hunter x Hunter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!