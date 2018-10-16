‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Celebrates Final Season’s Debut

Tokyo Ghoul:re has started its final season, and while it has had a mixed response from fans so far, the fact that it’s the final season of the popular series is still an exciting prospect.

The creator of the series, Sui Ishida is excited for the final season as well and shared a distressingly cool sketch of Rize Kamishiro to celebrate the occasion.

The creepy sketch of Rize reminds fans of just how big her shadow is going into the final season of the series. Fans didn’t immediately gel with the season on its premiere as the season is trying to adapt over 100 chapters of the series into a short cour long window. But with the season just beginning, there is still plenty of time for Tokyo Ghoul:re’s finale to impress before it’s all over. The finale of the manga series was met with much praise, so there’s a chance the same can happen here.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.