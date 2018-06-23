‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Creator Prepares for Season 4 With New Sketch

Tokyo Ghoul‘s third season may have ended in a rougher way than fans had originally anticipated, but there’s still an air of excitement for the series’ big return for a fourth season later this Fall.

No one is more excited than series creator Sui Ishida, who shared a new sketch celebrating the end of the third season and anticipation of the fourth.

The confirmation of a second season also confirmed previous reports that Tokyo Ghoul:re was slated to run for a complete 24 episodes split into two cours. Anime fans know a “cour” is a seasonal batch of 12 or 13 episodes that typically make up one arc of the story, and a season with two cour will split up its episodes into two halves. This first half is taking a break after its first 12 episode run (which is what Ishida is celebrating), and the second cour will be treated like a brand new season premiering this October.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Ghoul, the series was original created by Sui Ishida. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki’s world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they’ve been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he’s taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed by Odahiro Watanabe with characters designed by Atsuko Nakajima, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.