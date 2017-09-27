‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Live-Action English Movie Trailer Released

The full-length English subtitle trailer for the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie is now online, an you can watch it above!

We saw the teaser for this English sub version of the Tokyo Ghoul live-action film just about a week ago, but that trailer simply teased the concept of ghouls and dark supernatural forces haunting young Ken Kaneki (Masataka Kubota).

Videos by ComicBook.com

This full-length trailer lays out much more of the premise behind the Tokyo Ghoul manga – namely how Kaneki becomes a ghoul after being violently attacked by his date, only to wake up with ghoul parts surgically attached to his damaged body. From there, Kaneki gets a crash-course in the underworld of ghouls living in our society – like how he must learn to use his impressive powers as a “half-ghoul,” and the price of the terrible hunger for human flesh that comes with it.

This Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie debuted in Japan back in July, to middling praise, but as you can see in the trailer, we here at Comicbook.com think it’s one of the better manga/anime adaptations out there.

Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie sub version will be released in a limited theatrical run October 16 – 22nd. Check your local theaters for show times and locations.