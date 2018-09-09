‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Announces New Theme

Tokyo Ghoul fans have been waiting for the series’ final season ever since the series took a break earlier this year, and now as its October premiere approaches fans are finding out details about its big return.

When the series returns it will feature a new ending theme, and now fans know who will be performing the new ending theme.

österreich will be performing the ending theme「Rakuen no Kimi」to the TV anime for “Tokyo Ghoul:re” S2. Its broadcast will premiere in October. Thanks @EmiliaFuji //t.co/jC0bwgEtXO pic.twitter.com/GVSKFn3PoK — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 6, 2018

The new ending theme will be “Rakuen no Kimi” (which loosely translates to “You of Paradise”), and will be performed by the band osterreich. As for the series’ opening theme, it’s still being kept under wraps but a recent leak for the series reportedly has the new opening theme as “katharsis” as performed by TK of Ling Tosite Sigure.

Other details such as a concrete release date for the final season are still unknown, though the series is also reportedly scheduled for an early October release. Chuji Mikasano has been confirmed to return from the first two seasons of the series to write the scripts, and Atsuko Nakajima will handle the character designs.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, with a scheduled premiere this October, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.