Tokyo Ghoul Gets a New Wave Of Funko Pops

Funko has just launched a new wave of Pop figures inspired by the 2018 Tokyo Ghoul: re series following a collection lat launched last year during their Funko Fair 2022 event. Tokyo Ghoul Pop drops have been few and far between, but with Funko focusing heavily on anime these days we might see more releases from neglected franchises. That having been said, this wave is a big one with six new figures of Ken Kaneki, Hinami Fueguchi, Kisho Arima, and more. Direct pre-order links are available in the list below, and you should also find the commons here at Hot Topic and here on Amazon at some point today.

The wave of Tokyo Ghoul: re Funko Pops launched at Toy Fair 2022 include Haise Sasaki (Ken Kaneki), Kuki Urie, Saiko Yonebayashi, and Tooru Mutsuki. These figures are difficult to find at the moment, but keep tabs here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. A glow-in-the-dark Haise Sasaki exclusive was available here at Sure Thing Toys. A Shirazu Specialty Series exclusive is available here at The Mighty Hobby Shop.

Tokyo Ghoul hasn't shown any signs of making a comeback despite the popularity surrounding Ken Kaneki. Since the manga came to a close, Ishida has been working on new projects in the manga world. Choujin X is another supernatural series from Sui which arrived in 2021 and has continued to this day. While an anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed for Ishida's latest series, the popularity of Tokyo Ghoul certainly increases its chances of hitting the small screen. If and when it does happen, you'll be able to find the news right here.

Tokyo Ghoul was originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in 2011. The story follows Ken Kaneki, a student who survives an encounter with his date, who turns out to be a ghoul. Kaneki's world is filled with Ghouls, beings who eat humans, and they've been living among humans in secret. After surviving this attack he wakes up to realize that he himself has become a ghoul because of a surgery that implanted organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live somewhat a normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Luckily he's taken in by a group of ghouls at the cafe Anteiku, who help him reintegrate into society.