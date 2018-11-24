‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Fans React to its Surprise Sex Scene

As Tokyo Ghoul:re prepares to end, the anime has provided many of the moments fans of Sui Ishida’s manga have been waiting to see. Namely, the famous sex scene.

For those unaware of the scene, seeing Kaneki and Touka copulate their relationship was a surprise in the latest episode and now fans don’t know how to feel.

There are fans who believe the scene is beautful, rightfully encapsulating the emotions between the two, while others prefer the way it was done in the original manga. While the original manga’s version of the scene was more graphic in what it portrayed, there are fans who prefer it to the more subdued presentation of the scene in the anime.

There has been a debate among fans as to whether or not the weight of this scene was properly conveyed in the anime, which has been notorious so far for how fast it seems to be speeding through important plot points, so fan reaction to this sex scene has been a lot more mixed than you would expect.

Read on to find out what fans are saying about Tokyo Ghoul:re‘s big sex scene, and let us know how you felt in the comments!

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.

Tokyo Ghoul:re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The kicker, however, is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

‘Expect the Unexpected’

Tokyo ghoul re : season 2 episode 7



Welp expect the unexpected HAHAHAH — akidowwww (@sonofmaedas) November 22, 2018

‘These Files Might Be Harmful to Your Computer’

Watching episode 7 of tokyo ghoul be like pic.twitter.com/Okq4TiAZiR — ❄✿ Rika ✿❄ (@OnlineLisbeth) November 21, 2018

Happiness is Fleeting…

Tokyo Ghoul:re Season 2 Episode 7 was a break from bloody fightings. It is always nice to see their happy faces but I wonder if I can see that again. pic.twitter.com/QyN0bDNal6 — Kenta praises anime (@AnimePraises) November 21, 2018

‘Beautiful’

Tokyo ghoul episode 7 season 2 this scene is beautiful pic.twitter.com/Oy40jlaIPl — Billy rios navarro (@Billyriosnavar1) November 20, 2018

‘So Good’

Episode 7 of Tokyo Ghoul re 2 is so good ?? pic.twitter.com/SI4s36EKPg — ر❄️ (@rxxmaaa) November 20, 2018

‘Like the Director Playing With 2 Dolls…’

Kaneki & Touka’s S*x Scene in Tokyo Ghoul;re S2’s Episode 7 is like the Director playing with 2 dolls making it have s*x together. No emotions whatsoever. This season is like a collection of all cutscenes from a Tokyo Ghoul game except there’s none. — ⚜MACKÜ⚜ (@mackusensei) November 22, 2018

Sudden and Cold

Watching episode 7 of Tokyo Ghoul re s2, and holy fuck that was quite sudden. Must’ve been cold too, but maybe they’re into that idk. — Stuart (@WhoDatPanda_) November 23, 2018

One More Reason to Prefer the Manga…